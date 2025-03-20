Buckingham Palace makes big announcement after King Charles' Northern Ireland visit

King Charles has made an exciting announcement after his surprising trip to Northern Ireland with Queen Camilla.
Alongside a video of Duchess Sophie from outside of the Edinburgh Castle, Palace announced that "Great Britain to host Grand Departs Tour de France 2027."
The Duchess of Edinburgh was standing alongside Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney and UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, as she received a bright yellow jersey from the race director, Christian Prudhomme.
Sophie was a vision in a double breasted cream jacket, featuring a wide collar and ankle length hem.
Related: King Charles breaks silence after leaving England with hand injury
She wore a pale lemon dress underneath her cream colored jacket.
This update from the Royal Family comes after King Charles and Queen Camilla's visit to Commercial Court, Belfast in the Northern Ireland.
During their annual visit, the royal couple "visited the Sea Holly Gallery, where they saw an exhibition featuring portraits of local community members - from all walks of life!"
Charles also welcomed the First Minister and Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland at Hillsborough Castle.
Related: King Charles, Queen Camilla hold key parade at Palace ahead of Italy trip