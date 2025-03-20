Prince Harry faces second lawsuit after visa documents release

Prince Harry has faced a second lawsuit after his visa documents were released earlier this week.
According to GB News, the Heritage Foundation has filed a second lawsuit to obtain the Duke of Sussex’s immigration records, claiming he might have lied about drug use in his visa forms.
Following the Department of Homeland Security's release of heavily redacted documents, the right-wing think tank is now pursuing the release of Harry’s complete and unredacted paperwork.
This lawsuit will reportedly continue for months, potentially causing more troubles for King Charles’ youngest son.
A lawyer of Heritage Foundation, Samuel Dewey, recently discussed Harry’s stay in the US after the organisation filed a new lawsuit.
He told the Daily Mail that Meghan Markle's husband should "self-deport" from the US because he "hates America".
Samuel said, “He’s in a country he clearly hates. He’s clearly furious at the American voters and attacking them for the result of the 2024 election. Harry should just go home. The fight continues, I think it’s just a matter of time until the new administration reveals Prince Harry’s immigration records.”
The Duke of Sussex has remained silent on the second lawsuit, making no public remarks as yet.
