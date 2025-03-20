Royal

Prince Harry faces second lawsuit after visa documents release

The Duke of Sussex lands in huge trouble after the Heritage Foundation filed a new lawsuit

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 20, 2025
Prince Harry faces second lawsuit after visa documents release
Prince Harry faces second lawsuit after visa documents release

Prince Harry has faced a second lawsuit after his visa documents were released earlier this week.

According to GB News, the Heritage Foundation has filed a second lawsuit to obtain the Duke of Sussex’s immigration records, claiming he might have lied about drug use in his visa forms.

Following the Department of Homeland Security's release of heavily redacted documents, the right-wing think tank is now pursuing the release of Harry’s complete and unredacted paperwork.

This lawsuit will reportedly continue for months, potentially causing more troubles for King Charles’ youngest son.

A lawyer of Heritage Foundation, Samuel Dewey, recently discussed Harry’s stay in the US after the organisation filed a new lawsuit. 

Related: Prince Harry visa documents released after drug claims

He told the Daily Mail that Meghan Markle's husband should "self-deport" from the US because he "hates America".

Samuel said, “He’s in a country he clearly hates. He’s clearly furious at the American voters and attacking them for the result of the 2024 election. Harry should just go home. The fight continues, I think it’s just a matter of time until the new administration reveals Prince Harry’s immigration records.”

The Duke of Sussex has remained silent on the second lawsuit, making no public remarks as yet.

Related: Prince Harry beams in first appearance after major win in visa controversy

King Charles, Queen Camilla make surprise pub visit after arriving in Northern Ireland
King Charles, Queen Camilla make surprise pub visit after arriving in Northern Ireland
King Charles delivers powerful speech during Belfast outing
King Charles delivers powerful speech during Belfast outing
Meghan Markle addresses Netflix criticism in a handwritten note
Meghan Markle addresses Netflix criticism in a handwritten note
Duchess Sophie hosts grand celebration at Edinburgh Castle without Prince Edward
Duchess Sophie hosts grand celebration at Edinburgh Castle without Prince Edward
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement after King Charles' Northern Ireland visit
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement after King Charles' Northern Ireland visit
King Frederik shares major update about Prince Joachim career move
King Frederik shares major update about Prince Joachim career move
King Carl Gustaf hosts grand representation dinner with global guests
King Carl Gustaf hosts grand representation dinner with global guests
Prince Louis still awaits THIS major royal milestone: Deets inside
Prince Louis still awaits THIS major royal milestone: Deets inside
Sarah Ferguson makes big move at royal lodge amid Prince Andrew drama
Sarah Ferguson makes big move at royal lodge amid Prince Andrew drama
King Charles breaks silence after leaving England with hand injury
King Charles breaks silence after leaving England with hand injury
Queen Maxima stuns in bold red ensemble during state visit to Kenya
Queen Maxima stuns in bold red ensemble during state visit to Kenya
King Willem-Alexander gives powerful speech at State Banquet during Kenya tour
King Willem-Alexander gives powerful speech at State Banquet during Kenya tour