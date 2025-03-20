Meta AI expands in Europe with enhanced features

Meta is planning to bring its AI chatbot to Europe almost one year after pausing its launch in the region.
Beginning this week, the Menlo Park-based tech giant on Wednesday, March 19, revealed that Meta AI will roll out across WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger in 41 European countries and 21 overseas territories.
However, it will be currently limited to text-based chat features.
It also slated the launch of its multimodal Llama AI model in the European Union due to regulatory concerns.
According to Meta, the AI assistant will only function as a chatbot for users in Europe to assist users in brainstorming ideas, planning a trip, or answering specific questions using information from the web.
European users will also be able to use Meta AI to surface certain kinds of content on their Instagram feed.
It is worth mentioning that users cannot use the tool to do things, such as generate or edit images, alongside asking questions about a photo.
Speaking to The Verge, a Meta spokesperson stated, “This launch follows almost a year of intensive engagement with various European regulators and for now, we are only offering a text-only model in the region which wasn’t trained on first-party data from users in the EU.”
Meta has plans to bring more features to the European version of Meta AI, as the company says it will work to “find parity with the US and expand our offering over time.”
