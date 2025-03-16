Trending

John Abraham reflects on his reunion with Akshay Kumar

John Abraham is currently promoting his new movie 'The Diplomat'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 16, 2025
John Abraham expressed his desire to collaborate with popular Indian actor Akshay Kumar for a comedy project.

In a conversation with PTI, the Rocky Handsome actor reveals his latest interest in working with Akshay for a comedy movie. 

"I’m exploring doing something funny. You need to make people laugh and enjoy, not just without any meaning but to get something out of it," the 52-year-old actor stated.

Speaking about his past comic films with Akshay, the Vedaa star said, "For instance, Garam Masala was so special, and films like that make a difference. So, I'm looking out for scripts, I'm looking out to do something funny."

The War 2 actor additionally noted that he is in "talks" with Akshay about a possible on-screen reunion.

"We are having conversations, Akshay and I are having conversations. It will be a surprise if something happens," the Indian actor confirmed.

John Abraham and Akshay Kumar have previously worked on several comedy films including Garam Masala, Desi Boyz, Housefull 2, Dishoom, and Welcome Back.

The Pathaan actor is currently promoting his newly released film The Diplomat.  

