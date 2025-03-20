King Abdullah shares highlights from high-stakes Italy and France work visit

King Abdullah shared glimpses from his official visit to Italy and France.
Taking to the official Instagram handle on Thursday, March 20, the Royal Hashemite Court shared a video in which key moments from the Jordanian Monarch’s high-stakes working visit were featured.
Captioning the video, the Royal Court noted, “From His Majesty King Abdullah II’s working visits to Italy and France #Jordan.”
The video began with some clips from King Abdullah’s visit to Italy, where he received a warm welcome upon his arrival.
It also showcased the King meeting the Italian President, Sergio Mattarella, with whom he was later seen having a meeting, in the presence of other key officials.
In the video, King Abdullah was also featured meeting Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.
The other half of the video showcased key moments from Abdullah’s visit to Paris, where he was welcomed by President of France, Emmanuel Macron.
The King also delivered a powerful speech in the French capital for the rights and freedom of Palestinians.
These updates about King Abdullah’s working visit come just a few days after on Monday, March 17, the Royal Hashemite Court reported that the Monarch has departed for the officials visits to Italy and France.