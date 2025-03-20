Royal

King Abdullah shares highlights from high-stakes Italy and France work visit

Jordan’s King Abdullah II offers peeks into the official visit to France and Italy

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 20, 2025

King Abdullah shares highlights from high-stakes Italy and France work visit


King Abdullah shared glimpses from his official visit to Italy and France.

Taking to the official Instagram handle on Thursday, March 20, the Royal Hashemite Court shared a video in which key moments from the Jordanian Monarch’s high-stakes working visit were featured.

Captioning the video, the Royal Court noted, “From His Majesty King Abdullah II’s working visits to Italy and France #Jordan.”

The video began with some clips from King Abdullah’s visit to Italy, where he received a warm welcome upon his arrival.

Related: King Abdullah embarks on working visits to Italy and France

It also showcased the King meeting the Italian President, Sergio Mattarella, with whom he was later seen having a meeting, in the presence of other key officials.

In the video, King Abdullah was also featured meeting Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.

The other half of the video showcased key moments from Abdullah’s visit to Paris, where he was welcomed by President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

Related: King Abdullah returns to Jordan after key diplomatic engagements in UK, US

The King also delivered a powerful speech in the French capital for the rights and freedom of Palestinians.

These updates about King Abdullah’s working visit come just a few days after on Monday, March 17, the Royal Hashemite Court reported that the Monarch has departed for the officials visits to Italy and France.

Kate Middleton finally reacts to Meghan Markle's Netflix show
Kate Middleton finally reacts to Meghan Markle's Netflix show
Prince Harry faces second lawsuit after visa documents release
Prince Harry faces second lawsuit after visa documents release
King Charles, Queen Camilla make surprise pub visit after arriving in Northern Ireland
King Charles, Queen Camilla make surprise pub visit after arriving in Northern Ireland
King Charles delivers powerful speech during Belfast outing
King Charles delivers powerful speech during Belfast outing
Meghan Markle addresses Netflix criticism in a handwritten note
Meghan Markle addresses Netflix criticism in a handwritten note
Duchess Sophie hosts grand celebration at Edinburgh Castle without Prince Edward
Duchess Sophie hosts grand celebration at Edinburgh Castle without Prince Edward
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement after King Charles' Northern Ireland visit
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement after King Charles' Northern Ireland visit
King Frederik shares major update about Prince Joachim career move
King Frederik shares major update about Prince Joachim career move
King Carl Gustaf hosts grand representation dinner with global guests
King Carl Gustaf hosts grand representation dinner with global guests
Prince Louis still awaits THIS major royal milestone: Deets inside
Prince Louis still awaits THIS major royal milestone: Deets inside
Sarah Ferguson makes big move at royal lodge amid Prince Andrew drama
Sarah Ferguson makes big move at royal lodge amid Prince Andrew drama
King Charles breaks silence after leaving England with hand injury
King Charles breaks silence after leaving England with hand injury