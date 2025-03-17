King Abdullah embarks on working visits to Italy and France

King Abdullah has departed for high-stakes diplomatic engagements.
In a new Instagram Story shared by the Royal Hashemite Court on Monday, March 17, it was reported that the Jordanian Monarch has embarked on official visits to Italy and France.
“His Majesty King Abdullah II departs for working visits to Italy and France,” announced the Court.
The Royal Family also mentioned about the key people King Abdullah will be meeting during his high-stakes visits to the European countries.
“His Majesty is scheduled to meet: With President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Italy” and “with President Emmanuel Macron in France,” they shared.
The update about King Abdullah’s visits comes just a few days after he held a meeting with key religious figures to discuss about Palestine.
Sharing a video on Instagram, the Royal Hashemite Court stated, “From His Majesty King Abdullah II’s meeting yesterday with Jerusalem Islamic awqaf representatives, church leaders, and figures, as well as Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at Al Husseiniya Palace #Jordan #Palestine.”
The video featured the Monarch of Jordan delightfully welcoming the officials with heartfelt greetings, and also showcased them having a joyful iftar gathering.