Meghan Markle shares Archie's cute wish amid Prince Harry's US visa row

Meghan Markle shared a sweet wish from Prince Archie, offering a heartwarming moment amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Prince Harry’s U.S. visa status.
The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a sweet message of her son Prince Archie.
In a shared post, Meghan posted a snap of Prince Archie’s hands, picking fresh strawberries from the farm.
She captioned the photo, “Cheers to the first day of spring!”
Notably this post came after Prince Harry has faced a second lawsuit following his visa documents relating to his US visa application were unsealed in court on Tuesday.
The Heritage Foundation filed a second lawsuit requesting to get the Duke of Sussex’s immigration records.
In a lawsuit, the foundation claimed the duke might have lied about drug use in his visa forms.
Heritage Foundation lawyer Samuel Dewey recently addressed Prince Harry’s residency in the U.S. following the organization’s filing of a new lawsuit.
The lawyer shared that Prince Harry should "self-deport" from the US because he "hates America".
Samuel said, “He’s in a country he clearly hates. He’s clearly furious at the American voters and attacking them for the result of the 2024 election. Harry should just go home. The fight continues, I think it’s just a matter of time until the new administration reveals Prince Harry’s immigration records.”
Prince Harry’s US visa documents were unsealed to the public after the foundation sought the release of the documents after Harry publicly admitted to using drugs in his memoir Spare.
