Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘felt impact’ of last year’s photoshop backlash

Kate Middleton and Prince William were reportedly left feeling "bruised" by the backlash surrounding last year’s Photoshop controversy.
As per PEOPLE, the Prince and Princess of Wales were unsettled due to the enormous criticism on their Mother’s Day photo.
"There was a real sense then that they felt bruised by it," royal author Robert Hardman told the outlet in this week's exclusive cover story.
He added, "It was treated like some great fraud."
Notably, this revelation came after Kate faced serious backlash on a Mother’s Day photo of herself with her children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, taken by William, on March 10,
After the image was posted, netizens noticed inconsistencies, prompting major photo agencies to withdraw it from circulation.
The Princess of Wales also admitted that she edited and after that firestorm of conspiracy theories were ignited.
It is reported that the experience for Kate and her family was overwhelming.
The former press secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth, Alisa Anderson, stated, "It was like being on a roller coaster for them… undergoing chemotherapy and trying to protect your children. It was like being in the middle of a tornado and not knowing when it was going to calm down.”
To note, this controversy came after Princess Kate went for treatment after cancer diagnosis, which she shared on March 22, 2024.