Hugh Jackman reveals big career move amid wedding buzz

Hugh Jackman has revealed a major career shift, stepping away from the pressures of Hollywood to explore new opportunities, amid speculation that he is preparing to wed his girlfriend, Sutton Foster.
The Deadpool and Wolverine star took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to share that he was starting a theatre company.
His initiative, named Together, will host plays and various theatrical performances in intimate venues across the U.S. and the U.K.
Jackman has partnered with West End producer Sonia Friedman for his venture.
Related: Hugh Jackman reveals his one ‘Little Gripe’ with ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ film
The Logan star wrote in the caption, “TOGETHER. A new company dedicated to live theatre that is intimate and accessible. Every TOGETHER production will be driven by a commitment to offering audiences a chance to experience theater in a fresh and engaging way.”
Moreover, Jackman and Sonia shared the joint statement, stating that the venture would be “dedicated to his live theatre that is intimate and accessible”.
“Every Together production will be driven by a commitment to offering audiences a chance to experience theatre in a fresh and engaging way,” read the statement.
Jackman also revealed that the former director of the famed Royal court Theatre Ian Rickson would be part of Together.
Elsewhere in a joint statement Hugh and Sonia said, “With director Ian Rickson we wanted to create a company where actors, writers, and directors could experiment, explore, and take risks, away from the pressures that are often associated with the commercial theatre world.”
They continued, “This isn't about our stepping away from Broadway or the West End, it's about supporting and co-existing alongside them.”
This update came after Jackman’s plan to marry his girlfriend Sutton Foster was revealed as he finalised his divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness.
Related: Hugh Jackman pays emotional tribute to late director David Lynch