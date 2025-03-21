Queen Mary breaks silence with important message after health issue 

Queen Mary has shared an important message following her recent health challenges.
The Danish Royal Palace turned to the Instagram account on Thursday to share that the Queen of Consort marked her appearance at the opening of Realdania's conference "Our Quality of Life" on Thursday.
Queen Mary, who resumed her royal duties after a brief hiatus, made the opening speech at the prestigious event.
The palace shared the glimpses along with the caption, “What is quality of life and can we build on it? These were some of the themes at Realdania's conference "Our Quality of Life", where Her Majesty the Queen made the opening speech today.”
They added, “The significance of physical spaces for our relationships and communities was discussed and debated at the conference, where Realdania also launched the largest-ever study on quality of life in Denmark.”
Sharing the details about the conference, the palace wrote, “The conference was attended by a wide crowd of decision-makers in the built environment, including from associations and foundations, the construction industry, debaters, politicians and civil society representatives. The conference marked Realdania's 25th anniversary.”
To note, Mary resumed her engagements on Monday as she made the School Force visit with the Mary Foundation at Pilehaveskolen in Vallensbaek.
