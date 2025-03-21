Royal

Queen Mary breaks silence with important message after health issue

The Queen of Denmark marked her appearance at the opening of Realdania's conference

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 21, 2025
Queen Mary breaks silence with important message after health issue
Queen Mary breaks silence with important message after health issue 

Queen Mary has shared an important message following her recent health challenges.

The Danish Royal Palace turned to the Instagram account on Thursday to share that the Queen of Consort marked her appearance at the opening of Realdania's conference "Our Quality of Life" on Thursday.

Queen Mary, who resumed her royal duties after a brief hiatus, made the opening speech at the prestigious event.

The palace shared the glimpses along with the caption, “What is quality of life and can we build on it? These were some of the themes at Realdania's conference "Our Quality of Life", where Her Majesty the Queen made the opening speech today.”

Related: King Frederik, Queen Mary confirm plans for high-profile royal visit

They added, “The significance of physical spaces for our relationships and communities was discussed and debated at the conference, where Realdania also launched the largest-ever study on quality of life in Denmark.”


Sharing the details about the conference, the palace wrote, “The conference was attended by a wide crowd of decision-makers in the built environment, including from associations and foundations, the construction industry, debaters, politicians and civil society representatives. The conference marked Realdania's 25th anniversary.”

To note, Mary resumed her engagements on Monday as she made the School Force visit with the Mary Foundation at Pilehaveskolen in Vallensbaek.

Related: Queen Mary returns to Royal duties with smile after brief illness

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘felt impact’ of last year’s photoshop backlash
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘felt impact’ of last year’s photoshop backlash
King Charles, Queen Camilla delight locals with surprise visit to Limavady
King Charles, Queen Camilla delight locals with surprise visit to Limavady
Meghan Markle shares Archie's cute wish amid Prince Harry's US visa row
Meghan Markle shares Archie's cute wish amid Prince Harry's US visa row
Prince William shares ‘powerful reminder’ as he meets Ukrainian students
Prince William shares ‘powerful reminder’ as he meets Ukrainian students
Queen Silvia presents special awards after King Carl hosts key dinner event
Queen Silvia presents special awards after King Carl hosts key dinner event
Prince William charms Estonia with heartfelt greeting as he begins visit
Prince William charms Estonia with heartfelt greeting as he begins visit
King Charles gives special nod to Duchess Sophie after she hosts key event
King Charles gives special nod to Duchess Sophie after she hosts key event
King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima host cultural event amid Kenya tour
King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima host cultural event amid Kenya tour
King Abdullah shares highlights from high-stakes Italy and France work visit
King Abdullah shares highlights from high-stakes Italy and France work visit
Kate Middleton finally reacts to Meghan Markle's Netflix show
Kate Middleton finally reacts to Meghan Markle's Netflix show
Prince Harry faces second lawsuit after visa documents release
Prince Harry faces second lawsuit after visa documents release
King Charles, Queen Camilla make surprise pub visit after arriving in Northern Ireland
King Charles, Queen Camilla make surprise pub visit after arriving in Northern Ireland