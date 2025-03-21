Royal

Sarah Ferguson's ongoing COVID-19 inquiry takes unexpected turn

Sarah Ferguson offered to help source personal protective equipment (PPE) from China during the pandemic

  • March 21, 2025
Sarah Fergusons ongoing COVID-19 inquiry takes unexpected turn
Sarah Ferguson's ongoing COVID-19 inquiry takes unexpected turn  

Sarah Ferguson has reportedly taken action to provide assistance during the 2020 pandemic situation in England. 

For those unaware, an inquiry was established on 28 June 2022 to examine the United Kingdom's response to COVID-19 and its impact on the country.  

Now, in the fifth module of the case hearing, the Duchess of York told officials that she had "access to PPE in China" as she sought help for those in need during challenging times. 

Related: Sarah Ferguson shares personal update after William's brutal decision for Andrew 

The PPE [personal protective equipment] includes medical items such as face masks, gloves, and gowns which are needed to protect healthcare workers.

During the case proceedings on Thursday, March 20, an email from April 2020 was shown involving the evidence of Dawn Matthias, who joined the PPE procurement team at the beginning of the pandemic era.

In the alleged email Dawn informed her colleagues that the Duchess of York, "Has been in contact with [government PPE adviser] Lord Deighton to try and help source PPE."

"She has some contacts who have access to PPE in China and wants to be able to get these through the system," the email read.

According to The Telegraph, when Dawn was interrogated about Ferguson's involvement in the email, she said, "Not specifically, no, from memory and my understanding, royalty was sensitively handled by very senior people."

"I don't recall it ever being an issue and don't recall it ever being widely discussed or ever receiving any direction that if I for example was directly approached by the Duchess of York I was forbidden to deal with that or not," Dawn Mathias added.

Sarah Ferguson popularly known as Fergie is currently living with her ex-husband Prince Andrew at their £30 million Windsor property since 2004.  

Related: Sarah Ferguson makes big move at royal lodge amid Prince Andrew drama 

The former couple also shares two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

