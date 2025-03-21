King Willem, Queen Máxima reflect on Kenya state visit in heartfelt note

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima have concluded their Kenya visit on a delightful note.
On Thursday, March 20, the Royal Couple of the Netherlands took to the official Instagram handle of the Dutch Royal Family to reflect on their heartwarming state-visit.
In the post, a video was shared that featured glimpses from the three-day visit to Kenya, showcasing the Monarch and the Queen carrying out important engagements and spending some fun time in the East African country.
“We are grateful to have gained more insight into the everyday lives of the Kenyan people. For 60 years, Kenya and the Netherlands have shown how strong the ties are between Africa and Europe, and how successful our cooperation has been,” penned the Royal Couple.
They continued, “We are very thankful for the friendship between our two countries. – King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima.”
Adding further to the caption, the Dutch Royals shared that during the three-day trip to Kenya, the King and Queen discussed and shared their views and thoughts on a wide range of topics.
During their interaction with the key Kenyan officials and President William Ruto, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima talked about the “role of independent courts and the rule of law in a democracy, and challenges relating to peace, security and climate change.”
The Royal Couple concluded their official state-visit to Kenya on Thursday, March 20, 2025.