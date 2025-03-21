Queen Camilla hosts special reception for domestic abuse survivors

Royal

The UK’s Queen Camilla held a reception for survivors of domestic violence at Hillsborough Castle

  • March 21, 2025
Queen Camilla held a special event for domestic violence survivors at Hillsborough Castle.

On the second day of her and King Charles’s royal visit to Northern Ireland, the Queen Consort of the United Kingdom hosted a gathering for victims of domestic abuse as well as for workers and volunteers from the organizations that work to provide support.

Sharing a new post on Instagram on Thursday, March 20, the British Royal Family penned, “The @PoliceService.NI receive a report of domestic abuse every 16 minutes and a sexual offence every 2 hours.”

“This afternoon at Hillsborough Castle, The Queen convened survivors, and those who work to support them, from across Northern Ireland,” they added.

In the post, the Palace also shared some photographs that featured the Queen engaged with the women, patiently listening to what they said.

Queen Camilla has long been vocal against domestic abuse and has dedicated her time to helping stop violence against women.

She has also been making efforts to provide education and raise awareness to combat the stigma faces by survivors.

Moreover, on day 2, King Charles paid a visit to Ulster University where he learnt about revolutionary research the scientists are conducting into cancer therapies.

