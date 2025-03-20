King Charles, Queen Camilla delight locals with surprise visit to Limavady

King Charles and Queen Camilla have won hearts with their surprise visit to Limavady.
Taking to its official Instagram handle on Thursday, March 20, the British Royal Family released a sweet video that featured the Monarch and the Queen engaged in heartwarming interaction with the Northern Ireland locals.
Accompanying the video was a caption that stated, “Lovely to see you Limavady!”
The heartfelt clip showcased Charles and Camilla warmly meeting the royal fans who were gathered in Limavady just to meet the Royal Couple.
“On their second day in Northern Ireland, The King and Queen met locals in the town, popped into Hunters Bakery, and visited the Roe Valley Arts and Culture Centre,” the caption added.
Briefing about the Roe Valley Arts and Culture Centre, the Royal Family shared, “The centre provides a dynamic cultural programme of activities throughout the year, including theatre, music, visual arts, film and creative learning.”
King Charles and Queen Camilla’s heartwarming visit did not only delight the people of Limavady, but also several other royal fans, who shared their sweet comments on the post, gushing over the Monarch and the Queen Consort.
“Lovely to see the King and Queen engaging with the local community in Limavady! What a wonderful experience for everyone,” admired one.
Another gushed, “THIS IS WHY WE LOVE AND ADMIRE.”
A third wrote, “Nice teamwork by King Charles and Queen Camilla.”
King Charles and Queen Camilla began their annual visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday, March 20, 2025.