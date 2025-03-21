Queen Camilla celebrates World Poetry Day after hosting huge reception

Queen Camilla celebrated the World Poetry Day with a thoughtful gesture.
On March 21, 2025, the Royal Family posted a video clip of a major event held to mark the World Poetry Day in collaboration with The Queen’s Reading Room.
During the event, a veteran actress Judi Dench read a sonnet of William Shakespeare.
The caption of the post read, “When, in disgrace with fortune and men’s eyes /I all alone beweep my outcast state’ ~ William Shakespeare, Sonnet 29.”
It continued, “What better way to celebrate #WorldPoetryDay than listening to national treasure Judi Dench perform Shakespeare’s marvellous Sonnet 29 from the first edition of The Queen’s Reading Room Festival in 2023. Poetry is a universal language, it speaks to our hearts and brings us closer together.”
Camilla’s World Poetry Day celebration comes after she hosted a reception for domestic violence survivors at Hillsborough Castle.
She held the event on the second day of her visit to Northern Ireland along with husband King Charles.
The Queen consort of the UK has consistently spoken out against domestic abuse, using her platform to amplify the issue and actively support causes working to prevent violence against women.
Notably, Charles and Camilla will travel to Italy for a royal visit next month.
