Jennifer Lopez eyes new romance with after divorce with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly ready to jump back into the dating scene following her split from Ben Affleck.
As per Dailymail, the Unstoppable star is all set to resume her dating after she finalized her divorce from the Gone Girl star in December.
It is reported that now Lopez planned to find romance again after spending months with her family and friends to “heal her broken heart.”
“Jennifer wants to be in love again,” a source said.
The insider added, “She had a crush on Rip Wheeler from Yellowstone and wants a guy like that, someone who can have her back and make sure she is OK. She wants to be put first and made to feel special.”
“Her life is a lot, she needs a man who can handle all that and still love her unconditionally like the way Rip love Beth Dutton,” the source continued.
J.Lo’s close pal told the outlet, “She wants this summer to be amazing after a tough start to the year.”
To note, Jennifer Lopez has been linked to Yellowstone actor Kevin Costner after they spent time at the iconic western apparel store Kemo Sabe in Aspen Colorado over Christmas.
