Queen Margrethe breaks cover amid King Frederik new scandal

Queen Margrethe marked her outing amid King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark’s new financial scandal

  March 22, 2025
Queen Margrethe made a public appearance amid the ongoing scandal surrounding King Frederik.

The Danish Royal Family took to the Instagram account on Friday, to offer a glimpse into the former Queen of Denmark’s latest outing at a memorial service at Frederiksberg Church.

Along with snaps, the Palace wrote, “80 years ago, shortly before the end of the occupation, the French School in Frederiksberg was hit by an accidental bombing that claimed the lives of 116 people, including 87 children.”

They added, “In memory of the victims, Her Majesty Queen Margrethe attended a memorial service at Frederiksberg Church. Upon arrival, Queen Margrethe was welcomed with flowers by Inge Monberg, who was a student at the school as a child when the tragic event occurred.”


Sharing the details about the event, the palace noted, “The service was led by Bishop Peter Skov-Jakobsen from the Diocese of Copenhagen, Bishop Czeslaw Kozon from the Catholic Church in Denmark, and Parish Priest Lars Gustav Lindhardt from Frederiksberg Parish. After the service, Queen Margrethe attended a reception at Frederiksberg Parish’s community hall.”

Notably, Queen Margrethe marked her outing amid King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark’s new financial scandal.

The reports revealed that the royal family's expenses are higher than expected, drawing comparisons to Queen Margrethe II's reign.

The calculations revealed that the royal family spent about 527,942 euros per month, or in other words, about 17,000 euros daily.

