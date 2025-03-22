Royal

Zara Tindall attends royal engagement solo amid Mike Tindall’s silence

Princess Anne's daughter made an outing as she returned to competitive horse riding at Barbury Castle Horse Trials

  March 22, 2025
Mike Tindall remained noticeably silent as Zara Tindall made a solo appearance at a significant royal event.

As per GB News on Friday, the daughter of Princess Anne made an outing as she returned to competitive horse riding at Barbury Castle Horse Trials in Wiltshire.

At the three-day event, Zara will be riding her own horses, Showtime and Class Affair at Barbury Castle.

Notably, this competition signaled a comeback to the saddle for the skilled royal equestrian.

The reports suggest that the royal equestrian attended the event on the same day as her son Lucas's fourth birthday on March 21.

On the celebration of Lucas’s birthday, Mike stayed mum as he did not share any posts to mark his son's birthday milestone.

However, it is unclear whether the former rugby star marked an outing at the Barbury Castle Horse Trials to support his wife.

Zara and Mike made their last public appearance at the Cheltenham Festival where the mother serves as a racecourse director.

The mother of three and her cousin Princess Eugenie matched in burgundy outfits while enjoying the racing action at the Gloucestershire venue.

