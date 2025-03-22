Royal

Spanish Royal Family announces major news on Queen Letizia's upcoming trip

Queen Letizia of Spain is set to embark on a major trip with key Spanish official

  • March 22, 2025
Spanish Royal Family announces major news on Queen Letizia's upcoming trip
Spanish Royal Family announces major news on Queen Letizia’s upcoming trip

Details about Queen Letizia’s upcoming trip have been confirmed.

The Spanish Royal Family on Saturday, March 22, took to its official Instagram handle to share major updates and details about the Queen Consort’s forthcoming cooperation trip.

In the post, the Royals shared that Letizia will be travelling to the Republic of Cape Verde in the beginning of the coming week.

They also shared about the key figure who is set to accompany the Queen during the new visit, and to learn about the work done by Spanish cooperation in various sectors.

“The Queen begins her cooperation trip to the Republic of Cape Verde this Monday, which will take place from March 24 to 27, to learn about the work that Spanish cooperation is carrying out in the country in the areas of gender equality, comprehensive development, and the blue economy,” stated the Royal Family.

They added, “The Queen will be accompanied on the cooperation trip by the Secretary of State for International Cooperation, Eva Granados.”

In the post, the Palace also shared a couple of photographs from Queen Letizia’s meeting with Eva Granados and some other officials as they seemingly held discussions about the trip to Cape Verde.

