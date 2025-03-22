Sci-Tech

Perplexity shows interest in acquiring TikTok

Perplexity outlines a vision for incorporating its AI-centric internet search capabilities with TikTok.

AI startup Perplexity expressed its interest in acquiring TikTok, highlighting plans to revamp its algorithm, as the app faces a U.S. deadline to dissociate with its Chinese owner.

Perplexity, in a blog post, outlined a vision for incorporating its AI-centric internet search capabilities with TikTok.

"Combining Perplexity’s answer engine with TikTok’s extensive video library would allow us to build the best search experience in the world," Perplexity stated.

"Perplexity is uniquely positioned to rebuild the TikTok algorithm without creating a monopoly, combining world-class technical capabilities with Little Tech independence."

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump stated that discussions regarding the TikTok acquisition are underway with four groups. 

The popular video app’s fate remains uncertain across the country.

Earlier, much to the dismay of millions of users across the U.S, the popular Chinese-owned app was temporarily shut down in the country. 

It disappeared from app stores as the deadline for the law approached.

Trump suspended its execution for two-and-a-half months after starting his second term in January, looking for a solution with Beijing.

Later on, TikTok services were restored in the U.S. and returned to the App and Google app stores in February.

Perplexity stated, "Any acquisition by a consortium of investors could, in effect, keep ByteDance in control of the algorithm, while any acquisition by a competitor would likely create a monopoly in the short-form video and information space."

Perplexity proposed reconstructing TikTok’s winning algorithm "from the ground up," developing the app’s "For You" recommendation feed open-source.

The AI startup further pledged to allow TikTok users to cross-reference information as they watch videos to verify precision.

