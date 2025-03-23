Prince Charles of Luxembourg undertakes first-ever royal engagement

Luxembourg's Prince Charles, the young son of Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stéphanie, has officially undertaken his first-eve royal engagement.
The milestone moment came as Prince Charles attended the inauguration of a school, named in his honor, the Prënz Charles School, in Steinsel alongside his parents.
Taking to his official Instagram account on Saturday, the duke shared the glimpses from Prince Charles first royal outing.
In the images, the little prince, who was born in 2020, could be seen cutting the ribbon at the event and joining his parents for a tour of the facilities.
One of the heartwarming photos featured the future heir in his father's arms as they unveiled a plaque confirming the school's name.
For his first official outing, Prince Charles donned a maroon jumper and brown trousers, looking absolutely adorable.
Related: Prince Robert of Luxembourg breaks silence on son Frederik’s sudden death
"The Crown Grand Duke, the Crown Grand Duchess, and Prince Charles inaugurated, this Thursday, the 'Prënz Charles School' (Prince Charles School) in Steinsel, in the presence of Minister Claude Meisch and Mayor Fernand Marchetti,” they wrote in the caption.
It further added, "In the presence of 600 guests, Their Royal Highnesses attended the inaugural ceremony, which was animated with much training by children."
Prince Charles's first royal engagement comes as his father prepares to succeed Grand Duke Henri, who will abdicate the throne in October 2025.
Related: Grand Duchess Maria Teresa share adorable photo on grandson's 19th birthday