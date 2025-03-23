Royal

Prince Harry may face tight security for next UK trip amid visa controversy

Prince Harry scored legal victory in his years long visa lawsuit earlier this week

Prince Harry might face intense interrogation for his next international trip after the Heritage Foundation filed another lawsuit.

The Duke of Sussex would reportedly be questioned over his drug use whenever he decided to cross the USA border.

For those unaware, Harry secured a victory in his year-long visa lawsuit earlier this week after he confessed to using drugs in his memoir, Spare.

The Heritage Foundation director, Nile Gardiner, said, "He should be questioned at the US border when he returns from wherever he travels."

"These drugs are illegal in the US, this is a new era of immigration enforcement in the US and the rules are being strictly enforced by the new US administration," he noted.

Despite the conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation winning the court battle to get some of the visa documents released, they are still battling to know the truth behind Prince Harry's heavily redacted visa papers. 

Meghan Markle's husband has been facing legal trials since he published his book, Spare, in January 2023, in which he admitted using cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelics.

This update came after the Heritage Foundation filed a second lawsuit against the father-of-two to obtain his immigration records, claiming he might have lied about drug use in his visa forms.

As of now, Harry has not issued any public statement over these reports. 

