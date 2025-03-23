Prince Harry to mark Diana’s 30th death anniversary with bombshell documentary?

Prince Harry might mark Princess Diana’s 30th death anniversary with a new Netflix documentary series.
According to a senior Hollywood source, a new project is in the works for the Duke of Sussex, that he will be offered to commemorate the 30th anniversary of his mother Princess Diana's passing.
The documentary series, slated to air in 2027, will be a two or three-part special that explores Princess Diana's enduring impact on society and culture.
“The idea is that it would be a solo project for Harry, who would be a co-executive producer as well as hosting and narrating the series,” the Los Angeles source told Daily Express.
They continued, “He is uniquely placed, not only to talk about the woman he knew as his mother, but also to examine her role as an enduring social and cultural icon still beloved by so many.”
“Nothing has been agreed yet but this is being talked about in an extremely positive way. Harry might even see it as a stepping stone to building bridges with William and the rest of his family.”
Princess Diana died following a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, at the age of 36.
The speculations about this potential new project comes as Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are set to renew their lucrative deal with Netflix.
