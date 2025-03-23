World

Jeff Bezos, Sánchez to tie knot in lavish ceremony THIS summer: Report

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez got engaged in May 2023

  March 23, 2025
Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez are fully prepared to get married!

As per Page Six, the couple have sent out wedding invitations after being engaged for almost two years.

The invitations reveal the couple will get married this summer in Italy.

Earlier reports suggested that the wedding might happen in June, possibly off the coast of Venice, aboard their $500 million yacht, Koru.

Italy has been a popular wedding destination for many A-list celebrities in the past, such as George Clooney, Tom Cruise, Jessica Chastain, Chrissy Teigen and Kourtney Kardashian.

Sánchez, a 55-year-old Emmy-winning journalist, got engaged to Bezos in May 2023.

Shortly after getting engaged, the couple celebrated their engagement in style with a lavish party on Bezos’ yacht in Positano.

While the exact date of their wedding is still unknown, Bezos and Sánchez have frequently spent time in Italy.

In November last year, Sánchez briefly spoke about her wedding plans during an interview on the Today show.

She expressed, “Very excited about it, thinking about the dress. I have to say, I do have a Pinterest. I'm just like every other bride.”

“I never thought at 54 - I'm going to be 55 - that I'd be an author, that I'd be getting married. I mean, life is just beginning,” Sánchez added.

Sánchez has recently written her first children's book, The Fly Who Flew to Space.

The book tells the story of a fly who is not good at school, tends to wander, and eventually gets trapped inside a space capsule, as Sánchez described.

The Amazon founder has four children, three sons and one daughter with his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott.

While, Sánchez has a son, Nikko from her previous relationship with Tony Gonzalez and two children, Evan and Ella from her former marriage to Patrick Whitesell.

