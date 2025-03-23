Ed Sheeran pens bold appeal to PM Keir Starmer to ‘save’ UK music education

Entertainment

The ‘Perfect’ hitmaker takes unexpected step to save the future of music in the United Kingdom

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 23, 2025
Ed Sheeran has called out the UK’s government to save the music industry.

On Sunday, March 23, the Shape of You hitmaker took to his official Instagram handle to write an open letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, urging him to take a strong step to save music education in the country.

The letter, which was sent by the English singer’s music foundation, Ed Sheeran Foundation, made a bold appeal to the government, asking them to provide funds for the students who want to learn music but their circumstances force them not to.

“We are at a critical point: a future of no music in state schools, no music teachers to teach, broken instruments and no grassroots venues. As a young music student and aspiring artist, I benefited from opportunities in and out of school to learn & grow,” penned Ed Sheeran.

He continued, “Unfortunately, after decades of defunding and de-prioritising, music is no longer a right for all children - it’s a luxury for only a few. Music is key to the UK economy, wellbeing & mental health, communities and young people’s dreams.”

“Talent is everywhere across the UK - I saw it when I visited cities across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. But not all young people have the same opportunities – and we want to change that,” the singer added.

Ed Sheeran also urged his fans to join him in this bold step, asking them to share his post and tag PM Keir Starmer and to write to their local MP in support of music.

