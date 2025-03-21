Royal

Crown Princess Victoria takes on meaningful royal duty in Örebro

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria makes impactful appearance after hosting Representatives Dinner with King Carl Gustaf

  March 21, 2025
Crown Princess Victoria takes on meaningful royal duty in Örebro
Crown Princess Victoria takes on meaningful royal duty in Örebro

Princess Victoria visited businesses and met locals during her latest engagement in Örebro.

On Thursday, March 20, the Crown Princess of Sweden stepped out for a meaningful royal duty, visiting those affected by the violence at Risbergska School in February.

In a new Instagram post, the Swedish Royal Family shared a carousel of photographs and gave update about the future queen’s new engagement.

A caption accompanying the collection of snaps stated, “The Crown Princess travelled to Örebro today to visit businesses that were affected in various ways by the violence at Risbergska School in February.”

The Royal Family continued, “During the day, the Crown Princess visited, among other things, a class from Risbergska that is now studying in temporary premises in central Örebro. The students the Crown Princess met are studying to become nurses in combination with studying vocational Swedish.”

They went on to share that at Folkets hus in Vivalla, Princess Victoria met a large crowd of people with a string commitment to their local area.

It was also shared that the association has played a huge role as a rallying point after the violence.

For those unaware, on February 4, 2025, a deadly mass shooting occurred at Campus Risbergska, which is an adult education center in Örebro, resulting in the deaths of 11 people.

The shooter, who was later identified as Rickard Andersson, 35, used multiple firearms before he ended up taking his own life.

