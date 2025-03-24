Lady Eliza Spencer shares exciting wedding plans with Channing Millerd

Lady Eliza Spencer opened up about love, weddings as she shared her big plans boyfriend Channing Millerd.
As per Hello Magazine, Ladies Amelia and Eliza Spencer along with their partners – Amelia's husband Greg Mallett and Eliza's boyfriend Channing Millerd – team up for their first ever joint photoshoot.
During the shoot, Princess Diana’s niece said, "It feels as though we're getting married; this is good practice for walking down the aisle," adding, "Marriage is definitely something we've talked about.”
She also said, “We definitely have the same taste, so it's usually pretty easy to decide on our looks”
Elizia went on to say, "We love having fun with it. The best part is that we always end up feeling in sync."
Elsewhere in the interview, Amelia, who is Elizia’s twin, also gushed over her bond with sister, saying, "We've always had a unique understanding of each other. We often know exactly what the other is thinking," adding, "We've had countless moments where we can feel what the other is going through without saying a word."
Notably, Ladies Amelia and Eliza Spencer are the daughters of former British model Victoria Aitken and Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer, and Princess Diana’s brother.