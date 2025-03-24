Sports

Iga Swiatek advances to Miami Open fourth round after historic win

Swiatek beats 27th-seeded Elise Mertens to qualify for the 2025 Miami Open round of 16

  • March 24, 2025
Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek made history as she qualified for the 2025 Miami Open round of 16.

According to The Guardian, former world No. 1 on Sunday, March 23, 2025, advances to the fourth round of the Miami Open after beating 27th seeded Elise Mertens, 7-6 (2), 6-1.

With a thrilling victory over the Belgian tennis star, Swiatek created history as she became first player in the history of the sport to reach the round of 16 in 25 consecutive WTA 1000 events since the category was created in 2009.

After the historic win, the 23-year-old expresses, “I’m happy that I kept my focus, and I knew in the first set my serve wasn’t working perfectly, but I’m glad that I was patient enough to work for it. In the second set I felt much better.”

“I love playing here. I missed playing here in 2023, so I wanted to enjoy every day here and not take it for granted... Today’s match was nice because we had some tight moments as well, and I was able to play well through them, so I’m pretty proud and looking forward to the next one,” she added.

Notably, after a tough start to the year, Swiatek is now battling for her first title of 2025 in Miami. It is first time since 2020 that she failed to win any title in the first 10 weeks of the season.

