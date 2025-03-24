Channing Tatum enjoys romantic date with new girlfriend Inka Williams 

Channing Tatum was spotted spending quality time with his new girlfriend, Inka Williams during a romantic date night in Los Angeles.
The couple, who began dating in February 2025, was photographed alongside their close pals at the Chez Jay restaurant on Saturday, March 22.
During the outing, Tatum was wearing a casual white T-shirt which he paired with matching pants and shoes.
For her part, the Australian model sported an oversized denim jacket and light blue jeans. To elevate her look, she wore a baseball cap while flaunting her dyed hair.
Tatum and Williams made their relationship official when they attended the CAA pre-Oscars party four months after his split from renowned American actress and his ex-fiancé, Zoë Kravitz.
At the time, an insider revealed to People that the Step Up star's new relationship with Williams was "doing well."
"She makes him happy, they met through friends. She’s great," the tipster told the publication.
According to media reports, despite a 20-year age gap, the pair is going strong in their whirlwind romance.
Before dating Inka Williams, Channing Tatum was engaged to Zoë Kravitz. They called off their engagement in October 2024.
The former couple, who had been together for three years, reportedly parted ways due to irreconcilable differences.