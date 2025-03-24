Jennifer Lopez attends 'Othello' premiere with Emme amid new romance reports

Jennifer Lopez took her child, Emme, to the grand opening of the highly-anticipated Broadway play Othello.
The Unstoppable starlet attended the premiere of Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal's new play with her grownup kid on Sunday, March 23, at Barrymore Theatre in New York City.
In the viral photos, the mother-child duo was wearing coordinated outfits.
The American actress wore a black floor-length skirt and stylish top.
She completed her look by carrying a black fur coat over her stunning dress.
Meanwhile, Emme was seen in a black and white suit along with a printed tie and gray button-down shirt.
Apart from Emme, Lopez shares her other twin son, Max, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, with whom she parted ways in 2014.
This appearance of the Marry Me actress came after a report claimed that she is now ready to start a new chapter of her life after finalising her divorce matters with her second former husband, Ben Affleck.
Daily Mail reported that Lopez is looking for a new partner with whom she can "heal her broken heart."
"Jennifer wants to be in love again," an insider told the outlet.
Despite being declared legally single from Ben Affleck's rocky marriage in February last month, Jennifer Lopez has not commented on these ongoing new romance reports.
