Royal

King Abdullah marks 57th anniversary of Al Karamah Battle with special tribute

King Abdullah is a Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army

  • March 24, 2025
King Abdullah has marked 57th anniversary of Al Karamah Battle with special ceremony.

The monarch, who is Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, attended the ceremony held by the JAF on Sunday to commemorate the battle, fought in 1968 between Jordanian forces and Israeli troops.

Accompanied by Crown Prince Hussein, the King was received by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti and senior officers at the memorial site for the martyrs of Al Karamah Battle.

Taking to the official Instagram handle, the Royal Hashemite Court shared the glimpses into the ceremony.

“Marking the 57th anniversary of Al Karamah Battle, His Majesty King Abdullah II, Supreme Commander of the #Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, attends a ceremony held by the JAF at the Martyrs’ Memorial,” the palace wrote in the caption.


During the ceremony, King Abdullah inspected the Honour Guards, laid a wreath at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier, and recited verses from the Holy Quran.

The event was also attended by several high-ranking officials, including Prince Feisal, Prince Rashid, and Prince Mired bin Ra’ad.

