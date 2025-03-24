Red Bull to make major decision for Liam Lawson amid constant low ranking

Red Bull might be gearing to make a major decision following Liam Lawson's concerning performance in Australian and Chinese Grand Prix.
The Formula One team's senior adviser, Helmut Marko has confirmed that the team is meeting at their headquarters in Milton Keynes this week.
While talking to Sky Germany on Sunday, March 23, 2025, Marko noted, "We are worried, but it is not like we are throwing in the towel."
Red Bull has seen a disastrous season so far, especially in comparison to last year due to performance struggles being faced by team's latest addition Liam.
While team's experienced driver Max Verstappen missed out on a podium finish by close margin over the weekend's Chinese Grand Prix, the 23-year-old advanced to the twelfth position following the disqualification of Charles Leclerc, Lewish Hamilton, and Pierre Gasly as their cars failed to clear FIA's post-race inspection.
Liam qualified last for the Chinese GP sprint race, raising questions about Red Bull decision to give Sergio Pérez position to him after the 2024 season.
Yuki Tsunoda, who is now driving for Racing Bulls, was also a contender for the seat, however, the New Zealand driver was chosen for his ability to perform under pressure.
With Japanese Grand Prix scheduled to take place on April 6, 2025, Red Bull only has two weeks to work on their strategies to make the Suzuka race worthwhile.
Furthermore, Liam also expressed his regret about performance, noting, "It's safe to say that we're not happy. None of us are happy. I don't know what more you want me to say to that really."
He added, "It's obviously extremely tough, It's not something I'm enjoying, but I'm honestly working as hard as I can to get on top of it."
Notably, Red Bull cars have been built to suit Max's driving style as he was leading the team to championship, hence Liam need more time to adapt to the car and the pressure to perform well is at an all time high.