Queen Letizia stuns in regal style at 2025 Princess of Girona Art Award

Queen Letizia graced the 2025 Princess of Girona Art Award with elegance.
On the official Instagram Stories of the Royal Family of Spain on Friday, March 14, glimpses of the Spanish Queen’s striking appearance at the event were shared.
In the first story, Letizia can be seen exuding elegance in a show-stopping appearance as she confidently walked inside the venue.
For the ceremony, the Queen opted to wear a cream-colored formal shirt, over which she layered a black coat and coordinated with latte-colored pants.
With her smooth and silky, side-parted hair flowing freely on her shoulders, Queen Letizia radiated charm as she greeted the attendees heartwarmingly while making way towards her designated seat.
“The Queen presides today in Almería over the presentation ceremony of the 2025 Princess of Girona Art Award,” stated the text penned on the story.
Meanwhile, the second story featured another clip featuring a musical performance by famous Spanish Flamenco dancer, Jesús Carmona.
“Musical performance by flamenco dancer @jesuscarmona_oficial during the 2025 Princess of Girona Art Award ceremony,” the caption noted.
Queen Letizia’s latest appearance comes just two days after she attended a special meeting alongside King Felipe at the headquarters of the Business Confederation of the Valencian Community on Wednesday, March 12.