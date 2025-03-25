Sarah Ferguson makes delightful announcement for children after COVID-19 inquiry

Sarah Ferguson has released a heartfelt letter to support a emotional cause close to her heart.
The Duchess of York has penned an emotional letter in Hello! Magazine to boost Children's literacy.
As a children author Fergie highlighted how book reading "allow us to escape into our imaginations, enable us to learn new facts, ideas, and perspectives and keep the brain active and engaged."
She went on to reflect on how the global COVID-19 pandemic five years ago affected so many school going children due to lockdown.
"While families and all those involved in education worked hard to support children throughout the disruption, catching up with lost days of schooling has been immensely hard," the ex-wife of Prince Andrew wrote.
She continued, "For children from disadvantaged backgrounds, it has been even tougher. All the evidence shows that many of those facing economic deprivation, challenging home lives, limited access to books or technology or having some level of special educational need have really struggled."
Fergie further explained that the literacy gap for disadvantaged pupils is the highest right now with many children leaving primary school without meeting reading expectations.
Highlighting how poor literacy skills can lead to truancy, unemployment, and crime, Sarah revealed that The Children's Literacy Charity is working to address this issue through specialized tutoring programs.
As per the mother-of-two, the foundation which she has been a patron of for past many years has been showing remarkable results including, 4.5 months of progress in just 1 month of tuition and 75% of children closing their literacy gap completely.
She concluded her letter with a delightful announcement followed by an emotional request.
"This year the Children's Literacy Charity will be working in over 40 partner schools, delivering its expert programmes to more than 1,000 children," Sarah announced.
"However, with no Government funding, the charity works hard to attract as much financial support as possible to help keep the cost to schools affordable," she admitted.
Sarah concluded her letter noting, "this month the charity is running an amazing match funding campaign with Big Give match: up until April 5, for every pound donated through the Big Give platform, the donation will be doubled."
"So your generosity will go twice as far. If the target of £50,000 is reached, 50 more children will have the chance to close their literacy gap for good," she urged.
Sarah Ferguson recently marked her daughter Princess Eugenie's 35th birthday with heartfelt Instagram post.