Royal

Sarah Ferguson makes delightful announcement for children after COVID-19 inquiry

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson releases heartfelt letter to support an emotional cause

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 25, 2025
Sarah Ferguson makes delightful announcement for children after COVID-19 inquiry
Sarah Ferguson makes delightful announcement for children after COVID-19 inquiry

Sarah Ferguson has released a heartfelt letter to support a emotional cause close to her heart.

The Duchess of York, who faced a legal inquiry for allegedly offering help to provide early PPE during COVID-19 using her contacts in China, has penned an emotional letter in Hello! Magazine to boost Children's literacy.

As a children author Fergie highlighted how book reading "allow us to escape into our imaginations, enable us to learn new facts, ideas, and perspectives and keep the brain active and engaged."

She went on to reflect on how the global COVID-19 pandemic five years ago affected so many school going children due to lockdown.

"While families and all those involved in education worked hard to support children throughout the disruption, catching up with lost days of schooling has been immensely hard," the ex-wife of Prince Andrew wrote.

Related: Sarah Ferguson's ongoing COVID-19 inquiry takes unexpected turn

She continued, "For children from disadvantaged backgrounds, it has been even tougher. All the evidence shows that many of those facing economic deprivation, challenging home lives, limited access to books or technology or having some level of special educational need have really struggled."

Fergie further explained that the literacy gap for disadvantaged pupils is the highest right now with many children leaving primary school without meeting reading expectations.

Highlighting how poor literacy skills can lead to truancy, unemployment, and crime, Sarah revealed that The Children's Literacy Charity is working to address this issue through specialized tutoring programs.

As per the mother-of-two, the foundation which she has been a patron of for past many years has been showing remarkable results including, 4.5 months of progress in just 1 month of tuition and 75% of children closing their literacy gap completely.

She concluded her letter with a delightful announcement followed by an emotional request.

"This year the Children's Literacy Charity will be working in over 40 partner schools, delivering its expert programmes to more than 1,000 children," Sarah announced.

"However, with no Government funding, the charity works hard to attract as much financial support as possible to help keep the cost to schools affordable," she admitted.

Sarah concluded her letter noting, "this month the charity is running an amazing match funding campaign with Big Give match: up until April 5, for every pound donated through the Big Give platform, the donation will be doubled."

Related: Sarah Ferguson breaks silence after COVID inquiry reveals her 'Chinese' contacts

"So your generosity will go twice as far. If the target of £50,000 is reached, 50 more children will have the chance to close their literacy gap for good," she urged.

Sarah Ferguson recently marked her daughter Princess Eugenie's 35th birthday with heartfelt Instagram post.

Meghan Markle subtly trolled by Gwyneth Paltrow in new cooking video
Meghan Markle subtly trolled by Gwyneth Paltrow in new cooking video
Queen Letizia begins major trip with warm welcome in Cape Verde
Queen Letizia begins major trip with warm welcome in Cape Verde
King Charles breaks silence after Meghan uses Sussex title in website launch
King Charles breaks silence after Meghan uses Sussex title in website launch
Meghan Markle puts precious items on sale after sweet nod to Prince Harry
Meghan Markle puts precious items on sale after sweet nod to Prince Harry
Prince William marks Dame Mary Berry's 90th birthday with cheeky message
Prince William marks Dame Mary Berry's 90th birthday with cheeky message
Princess Madeleine launches her first brand in major career move
Princess Madeleine launches her first brand in major career move
King Charles gives special nod to Prince Edward after his regal appearance
King Charles gives special nod to Prince Edward after his regal appearance
Princess Beatrice breaks silence on emotional toll of Athena’s premature birth
Princess Beatrice breaks silence on emotional toll of Athena’s premature birth
Princess Victoria enjoys ‘fantastic’ theatre experience with Daniel, Estella
Princess Victoria enjoys ‘fantastic’ theatre experience with Daniel, Estella
Princess Beatrice stuns in Princess Kate's dress for post-baby photoshoot
Princess Beatrice stuns in Princess Kate's dress for post-baby photoshoot
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa dedicates her 69th birthday to impactful cause
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa dedicates her 69th birthday to impactful cause
Prince William tries to make Royal Family more approachable with simple move
Prince William tries to make Royal Family more approachable with simple move