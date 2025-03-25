Royal Family releases ‘new’ portraits after Queen Mary’s health battle

Royal Family has issued new official gala portraits after Queen Mary’s health issues.
The Queen of Denmark made public appearance earlier this week after cancelling two royal engagements due to health issues.
She took part in the School Force visit with the Mary Foundation at Pilehaveskolen in Vallensbaek.
On March 25, the Palace released new portraits of Their Royal Highnesses Prince Joachim and Princess Marie.
The statement alongside the portraits read, “NEW OFFICIAL GALA PORTRAITS New official gala portraits of Their Royal Highnesses Prince Joachim and Princess Marie are published today. There is a tradition that new official portraits of members of The Royal Family are produced at regular intervals.”
The Royal House of Denmark announced that portraits, taken by photographer Les Kaner at Amalienborg on January 1 before the New Year's banquet, would be incorporated into their official portraits collection going forward.
To note, Prince Joachim is fifth in the line of succession to the Danish throne, after the four kids of his elder brother King Frederik X.
