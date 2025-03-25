Royal

Royal Family releases ‘new’ portraits after Queen Mary’s health battle

Queen Mary cancelled two royal engagements earlier this month due to health issues

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 25, 2025
Royal Family releases ‘new’ portraits after Queen Mary’s health battle
Royal Family releases ‘new’ portraits after Queen Mary’s health battle

Royal Family has issued new official gala portraits after Queen Mary’s health issues.

The Queen of Denmark made public appearance earlier this week after cancelling two royal engagements due to health issues.

She took part in the School Force visit with the Mary Foundation at Pilehaveskolen in Vallensbaek.

On March 25, the Palace released new portraits of Their Royal Highnesses Prince Joachim and Princess Marie.

The statement alongside the portraits read, “NEW OFFICIAL GALA PORTRAITS New official gala portraits of Their Royal Highnesses Prince Joachim and Princess Marie are published today. There is a tradition that new official portraits of members of The Royal Family are produced at regular intervals.”

Related: Queen Mary returns to Royal duties with smile after brief illness

The Royal House of Denmark announced that portraits, taken by photographer Les Kaner at Amalienborg on January 1 before the New Year's banquet, would be incorporated into their official portraits collection going forward.

“New official gala portraits of Their Royal Highnesses Prince Joachim and Princess Marie,” the caption noted.

To note, Prince Joachim is fifth in the line of succession to the Danish throne, after the four kids of his elder brother King Frederik X.

Related: Queen Mary breaks silence with important message after health issue

Princess Diana's nieces Amelia, Eliza make surprising confession
Princess Diana's nieces Amelia, Eliza make surprising confession
Meghan Markle releases first trailer of new podcast, teases ‘girl talk’
Meghan Markle releases first trailer of new podcast, teases ‘girl talk’
Sarah Ferguson makes delightful announcement for children after COVID-19 inquiry
Sarah Ferguson makes delightful announcement for children after COVID-19 inquiry
Meghan Markle subtly trolled by Gwyneth Paltrow in new cooking video
Meghan Markle subtly trolled by Gwyneth Paltrow in new cooking video
Queen Letizia begins major trip with warm welcome in Cape Verde
Queen Letizia begins major trip with warm welcome in Cape Verde
King Charles breaks silence after Meghan uses Sussex title in website launch
King Charles breaks silence after Meghan uses Sussex title in website launch
Meghan Markle puts precious items on sale after sweet nod to Prince Harry
Meghan Markle puts precious items on sale after sweet nod to Prince Harry
Prince William marks Dame Mary Berry's 90th birthday with cheeky message
Prince William marks Dame Mary Berry's 90th birthday with cheeky message
Princess Madeleine launches her first brand in major career move
Princess Madeleine launches her first brand in major career move
King Charles gives special nod to Prince Edward after his regal appearance
King Charles gives special nod to Prince Edward after his regal appearance
Princess Beatrice breaks silence on emotional toll of Athena’s premature birth
Princess Beatrice breaks silence on emotional toll of Athena’s premature birth
Princess Victoria enjoys ‘fantastic’ theatre experience with Daniel, Estella
Princess Victoria enjoys ‘fantastic’ theatre experience with Daniel, Estella