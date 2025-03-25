Brisbane’s Gabba to be replaced by 63,000-seat stadium for 2032 Olympics

The Queensland government has decided to build a new 63,000-seat stadium in Brisbane as the main venue for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
This stadium, located in Victoria Park will host major events like the opening and closing ceremonies and athletics competitions.
As per BBC Sports, after the Games the new stadium will become Brisbane's main cricket venue, replacing the iconic Gabba stadium which will be demolished.
The Gabba is a historic cricket stadium built in 1895 that has hosted 67 men's Test matches.
The government initially considered renovating the Gabba but after conducting 100-day review of the 2032 Olympics planning, officials decided to cancel those redevelopment plans.
Since cricket will be part of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and is expected to remain in the 2032 Games, the Gabba might still host cricket matches before it is ultimately demolished.
Queensland Premier David Crisafulli said in a statement, noting, "Wouldn't it be amazing to see the Australian cricket team win gold at an Olympic final? The Gabba's swansong.”
The statement added, “The Gabba is at its end of life. It hasn't been well maintained, and we do need a stadium to host this great show, and there is an opportunity for legacy play."
In addition to this, a new swimming and aquatic sports facility with 25,000 seats will be built in Spring Hill near the main stadium.
Another 20,000-seat arena is also planned close to the athletes' village for hosting events during the 2032 Olympics.