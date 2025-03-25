Meghan Markle defies critics, releases trailer for upcoming podcast

Meghan Markle is moving forward with her latest venture, releasing the trailer for her highly anticipated podcast despite mounting criticism.
Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex dropped a trailer of her upcoming podcast and responded to a question whether she was "Hard at work or hardly working".
"Former my friend, former," Meghan answered.
She wrote over her story, “Confessions of a Female Founder" trailer is out today.
The Suits alum posted her story with a song Crabbuckit, a track by Canadian hip-hop artist k-os, as the background music for her clip.
Her media company, Lemonademedia also shared on the social media, “Building something great isn’t easy, but you don’t have to do it alone. Confessions of a Female Founder is a show where Meghan (@Meghan), Duchess of Sussex, chats with female entrepreneurs and friends about the sleepless nights, the lessons learned, and the laser focus that got them to where they are today, and shares insights into her own founder journey.”
Sharing a release date of the first episode, the company wrote, “Mark your calendars — the first episode drops on April 8!”
Notably, Meghan Markle dropped the trailer amid she faced criticism after announcing her latest podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.
As many accused the Duchess of Sussex of copying an existing podcast title of an already existing show, Confessions of a CEO.