Miley Cyrus reacts to dad Billy Ray's somber tribute amid family rift

Billy Ray Cyrus paid special homage to his daughters Miley Cyrus and Noah earlier this week

  • March 26, 2025
Miley Cyrus is reportedly uncomfortable with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus' emotional tribute to her and sister Noah Cyrus amid their ongoing family feud.  

The 32-year-old American singer announced her upcoming visual album, Something Beautiful, while Noah dropped her new song, Don’t Put It All On Me, on March 19, 2025. 

A day after his daughter's career milestones, the proud dad turned to his Instagram handle to give them a rare shout-out. 

As per Mail Online, an insider has revealed that the Flowers crooner is not happy with her father's moving homage due to the ongoing rift. 

Miley reportedly believed that his father's emotional display could "overshadow" her big musical comeback. 

"Miley doesn't want the family feud drama overshadowing her music career, especially right now as she gears up for a new era," the tipster added. 

For those unaware, Miley and Billy Ray have been publicly feuding for the past year.

The family drama intensified after the Grammy-winning artist performed controversial melody at the US President, Donald Trump's pre-inauguration party.  

After his failed musical show, the 63-year-old singer's son, Trace Cyrus, publicly alleged that his father had been struggling with a mental disorder.  

Taking to Instagram handle, Trace expressed his concerns and shared that his father tried to threaten him for exposing his mental condition. 

"Me and my sisters have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away," Trace wrote in his post in January this year. 

Despite the allegations, Billy Ray continued to support his daughters, Noah and Miley for their major career moves. 

Apart from Miley, Noah and Trace, he also shares Brandi, and Braison Cyrus with his ex-wife Tish Cyrus, with whom he parted ways in 2022 after spending several years together. 

