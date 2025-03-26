Buckingham Palace shares heartfelt update on King Charles, Queen Camilla

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a special guests for a key event at the Clarence House.
On March 25, the British monarch and the Queen Consort were joined by the Duchess of Gloucester Lady Sarah Chatto and her husband Daniel at the launch of The Queen’s Reading Room Medal.
The Royal Family posted pictures and shared crucial details about the key reception on Instagram.
“Last night, The Queen, joined by The King and The Duchess of Gloucester, hosted authors and members of the literary community to celebrate the launch of The Queen’s Reading Room Medal, designed to recognise individuals who are championing books and storytelling in their local communities,” the caption read.
It continued, “@TheQueensReadingRoom works to celebrate and promote the power and benefits of reading and is on a mission to help more people find and connect with books which enrich their lives.”
Camilla also delivered a touching speech at the launch of her new initiative.
She said, “Making life better is the ultimate aim of my Reading Room. We believe that books make for a happier, healthier and more connected society.”
Moreover, Charles and Camilla have postponed their royal trip to Italy.
