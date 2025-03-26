Royal

Buckingham Palace shares heartfelt update on King Charles, Queen Camilla

King Charles shows support for wife Queen Camilla at major reception

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 26, 2025
Buckingham Palace shares heartfelt update on King Charles, Queen Camilla
Buckingham Palace shares heartfelt update on King Charles, Queen Camilla

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a special guests for a key event at the Clarence House.

On March 25, the British monarch and the Queen Consort were joined by the Duchess of Gloucester Lady Sarah Chatto and her husband Daniel at the launch of The Queen’s Reading Room Medal.

The Royal Family posted pictures and shared crucial details about the key reception on Instagram.

“Last night, The Queen, joined by The King and The Duchess of Gloucester, hosted authors and members of the literary community to celebrate the launch of The Queen’s Reading Room Medal, designed to recognise individuals who are championing books and storytelling in their local communities,” the caption read.

Related: Queen Camilla celebrates the launch of new initiative: 'making life better'

It continued, “@TheQueensReadingRoom works to celebrate and promote the power and benefits of reading and is on a mission to help more people find and connect with books which enrich their lives.”

Camilla also delivered a touching speech at the launch of her new initiative.

She said, “Making life better is the ultimate aim of my Reading Room. We believe that books make for a happier, healthier and more connected society.”

Moreover, Charles and Camilla have postponed their royal trip to Italy.

Related: Prince William breaks silence after King Charles postponed royal trip

Royal Family releases secret documents amid big scandal
Royal Family releases secret documents amid big scandal
Prince William breaks silence after King Charles postponed royal trip
Prince William breaks silence after King Charles postponed royal trip
Queen Camilla celebrates the launch of new initiative: 'making life better'
Queen Camilla celebrates the launch of new initiative: 'making life better'
Princess Beatrice makes surprise announcement days after emotional essay
Princess Beatrice makes surprise announcement days after emotional essay
Princess Alexandra of Hanover opens up on her bond with mother Princess Caroline
Princess Alexandra of Hanover opens up on her bond with mother Princess Caroline
King Charles announces major change in Royal estates amid cancer treatment
King Charles announces major change in Royal estates amid cancer treatment
Meghan Markle responds to claims of 'using' Archie, Lilibet for marketing
Meghan Markle responds to claims of 'using' Archie, Lilibet for marketing
Crown Princess Mette-Marit takes two-week sick leave as health issues persist
Crown Princess Mette-Marit takes two-week sick leave as health issues persist
Meghan Markle releases first message after Prince Harry's 'sad' announcement
Meghan Markle releases first message after Prince Harry's 'sad' announcement
Prince Harry shares heartbreaking news after Meghan’s podcast trailer release
Prince Harry shares heartbreaking news after Meghan’s podcast trailer release
Princess Rajwa stuns in flowy brown dress during outing with Crown Prince Hussein
Princess Rajwa stuns in flowy brown dress during outing with Crown Prince Hussein
Prince Harry announces ‘shocking’ split from his own charity with ‘heavy’ heart
Prince Harry announces ‘shocking’ split from his own charity with ‘heavy’ heart