King Charles sends key message to local media after Prince Harry’s news

King Charles has shared an important message to Britain's regional media industry after Prince Harry's emotional blow.
As per GB News, on Wednesday, the British Monarch issued a special message at a key reception at Buckingham Palace.
In the address, King Charles said, “I have long believed that regional media, in all its forms, has a unique and vital role to play in society, perhaps even more so in these uncertain times.”
The monarch added, “As I said in a speech to mark the tercentenary of Britain’s first daily national newspaper, back in 2002, the Press, alongside other long-standing institutions, is at the forefront of ‘defining, describing and celebrating the more profound values of our nation’.”
He continued, “Two decades on, when too much focus is given to that which divides us, that role for your whole industry is more important than ever – and it starts from the ground-up, at local level, in your hands.”
King mentioned, “Your reporting, and the work of all those who support you, helps amplify and reaffirm the rights and responsibilities we all share,” adding, “It shines a light in dark corners, exposing injustice and wrongdoing. Above all, it helps strengthen our communities, in times of joy and at moments of sorrow.”
Highlighting the importance of free media, King said, “You won’t always get it right. A free media is one that will and does make mistakes. But at its best, it is a cornerstone of our democracy,” adding, “I know how commercial pressures and changing technologies have had a significant impact on your industry.”
In his speech King Charles discussed how the media landscape has changed and the need to adapt to new change is important for journalism.
He concluded, “It is in everyone’s interests that you should succeed,” adding, “For without a thriving and financially robust regional media, we would all be the poorer.”
To note, King Charles made a speech after his estranged son the Duke of Sussex announced his resignation from the South African charity, Sentebale, which he co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006.
