King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima host cultural event amid Kenya tour

  • by Web Desk
  • March 20, 2025
King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Máxima hosted a cultural event to show appreciation to Kenyan President William Ruto for the invite.

On March 19, 2025, the royal couple hosted the event at the JW Marriott Hotel in Naivasha.

During this cultural exchange event, the Dutch orchestra Fuse was performed.

The Royal Family took to Instagram and shared pictures from the high profile gathering.

“The Royal couple offers the President of Kenya a cultural program as a thank you for their hospitality. During this counter-performance, the Dutch orchestra Fuse will perform,” the caption read.


The Queen of Netherlands donned a black dress with golden earrings.

Willem and Máxima visited the Supreme Court of Kenya the next day.

In another post, the Palace shared the crucial details about their outing.

The statement read, “The Royal Couple will be received by the Chief Justice and her delegation. They will be given an explanation of the operation of the court. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will then be given a tour of the Judiciary Museum, which focuses on developments from pre-colonial times to the present.”

Notably, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will return back to Netherlands on March 20.

