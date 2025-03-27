Sports

EA Sports to launch F1 25 soon for PC, PS5, and more

F1 25 Iconic Edition includes number of bonuses based on F1 The Movie, upcoming feature film starring Brad Pitt

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 27, 2025
EA Sports to launch F1 25 soon for PC, PS5, and more
EA Sports to launch F1 25 soon for PC, PS5, and more

EA Sports has announced its plans for F1 25, the official game of the 2025 Formula 1 World Championship, with several updates along with bonus content.

EA Sports on Wednesday, March 26, revealed that F1 25 will launch on May 30, 2025, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. It will continue the Codemasters-developed F1 series.

The company has unveiled F1 25 as the latest entry in the line, with a new reveal trailer that details the company's release plans and pre-order bonuses. 

The trailer indicates gameplay footage, CG cinematics, and recordings of British racer and Fortnite star Lewis Hamilton.

Related: Microsoft updates Windows Game Bar with new features and improvements

To note, Hamilton will appear in-game as a racer for Ferrari, reflecting his joining the team from 2025 forward.

Codemasters Senior Creative Director, Lee Mather stated, “F1 25 delivers more ways for players to experience Formula 1 and race their way, from the drama of Braking Point to making headlines in the pursuit of World Championship glory.”

The F1 25 Iconic Edition includes a number of bonuses based on F1 The Movie, an upcoming feature film starring Brad Pitt.

Players who pre-order the digital-exclusive F1 25 Iconic Edition will receive a multitude of perks linked to cover star Lewis Hamilton and the film F1.

Chapter Scenarios depend on the movie will be available to race, and players will be able to use a Team Pack based on APXGP, the Grand Prix from the F1 film.

US players who pre-order will get a month-long subscription to F1 TV Pro, a live Grand Prix streaming platform focused on Formula One racing.

Related: Sony releases system updates for PS5 and PS4

LeBron James secures game-winning moment as Lakers defeat Pacers
LeBron James secures game-winning moment as Lakers defeat Pacers
Microsoft updates Windows Game Bar with new features and improvements
Microsoft updates Windows Game Bar with new features and improvements
Emma Raducanu’s Miami Open journey ends after intense battle with Pegula
Emma Raducanu’s Miami Open journey ends after intense battle with Pegula
LeBron James shows support for JJ Redick after Lakers’ third straight loss
LeBron James shows support for JJ Redick after Lakers’ third straight loss
Miami Open huge upset: Wildcard teen Alex Eala stuns world No. 2 Iga Swiatek
Miami Open huge upset: Wildcard teen Alex Eala stuns world No. 2 Iga Swiatek
PUBG Mobile update 3.7 part 2 to bring new firearms and scopes
PUBG Mobile update 3.7 part 2 to bring new firearms and scopes
Call of Duty: Warzone reveals Verdansk map changes and upgrades
Call of Duty: Warzone reveals Verdansk map changes and upgrades
World Cup qualifiers: Argentina beat Brazil with historic lead
World Cup qualifiers: Argentina beat Brazil with historic lead
Russell Wilson to join New York Giants, wife Ciara reacts
Russell Wilson to join New York Giants, wife Ciara reacts
Novak Djokovic reaches Miami quarter-finals after beating Musetti
Novak Djokovic reaches Miami quarter-finals after beating Musetti
Novak Djokovic all set to return to Madrid Open after 3-year
Novak Djokovic all set to return to Madrid Open after 3-year
Tom Brady, LeBron James, Will Smith, Rafael Nadal all set to power E1 series0
Tom Brady, LeBron James, Will Smith, Rafael Nadal all set to power E1 series0