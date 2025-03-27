EA Sports to launch F1 25 soon for PC, PS5, and more

EA Sports has announced its plans for F1 25, the official game of the 2025 Formula 1 World Championship, with several updates along with bonus content.
EA Sports on Wednesday, March 26, revealed that F1 25 will launch on May 30, 2025, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. It will continue the Codemasters-developed F1 series.
The company has unveiled F1 25 as the latest entry in the line, with a new reveal trailer that details the company's release plans and pre-order bonuses.
The trailer indicates gameplay footage, CG cinematics, and recordings of British racer and Fortnite star Lewis Hamilton.
Related: Microsoft updates Windows Game Bar with new features and improvements
To note, Hamilton will appear in-game as a racer for Ferrari, reflecting his joining the team from 2025 forward.
Codemasters Senior Creative Director, Lee Mather stated, “F1 25 delivers more ways for players to experience Formula 1 and race their way, from the drama of Braking Point to making headlines in the pursuit of World Championship glory.”
The F1 25 Iconic Edition includes a number of bonuses based on F1 The Movie, an upcoming feature film starring Brad Pitt.
Players who pre-order the digital-exclusive F1 25 Iconic Edition will receive a multitude of perks linked to cover star Lewis Hamilton and the film F1.
Chapter Scenarios depend on the movie will be available to race, and players will be able to use a Team Pack based on APXGP, the Grand Prix from the F1 film.
US players who pre-order will get a month-long subscription to F1 TV Pro, a live Grand Prix streaming platform focused on Formula One racing.