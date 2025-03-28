Jennifer Lopez makes big announcement after Ben Affleck addresses divorce

Jennifer Lopez shared a delightful update after ex-husband Ben Affleck broke silence on their divorce.
On Thursday, March 27, the Unstoppable starlet turned to Instagram to share a two-slide post that featured the then-and-now photographs of the actress with her former costar Edward James Olmos.
JLo and Edward worked together in a 1997 American biographical musical drama film, Selena.
Alongside the snaps, the Marry Me actress penned a caption in which she made a huge announcement about the My Family actor.
The actress announced that she is reuniting with her Selena onscreen dad in her upcoming Netflix film, Office Romance.
“From ‘Selena’ to now, this journey has come full circle…SWIPE to see the big news. We’re thrilled to welcome the incredible Edward James Olmos to ‘Office Romance’!” read the caption.
In the first slide of the post, Jennifer shared a snap taken back in 1997 when she and the Stand and Deliver actor were filming for Selena.
Meanwhile, in the second slide, the Atlas actress shared a photo taken recently when they reunited for a powerful onscreen performance.
Expressing their excitement on the delightful news, a fan commented, “OMG!! What amazing news, it's going to be a special project! I loved you redoing the photo”
Another penned, “Such a nice reunion.”
Moreover, this comes just a few days after Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband, Ben Affleck, opened up about his relationship with her and their divorce while speaking in a cover interview for GQ’s April issue.
Stating one of the most critical reasons behind their split, Ben Affleck noted that he did not like their relationship to be on social media as he prefers being a more “reserved and private” which JLo couldn’t adjust to.