'Selena Gomez recalls Taylor Swift’s advice as her 'guiding light  

Selena Gomez recounted a heartwarming moment with her close pal, Taylor Swift, after launching a new music album with her fiancé Benny Blanco.
The Calm Down hitmaker reminisced about sharing her 2019 iconic song Lose You to Love Me with Swift and her mom Andrea Swift, before even its release.
After listening to Gomez's track, the 14-time Grammy-winning musician and her mother started crying and suggested she launch this self-love anthem in her 2020 album Rare.
The 32-year-old American songstress further revealed that she always approached Swift for guidelines and advice before producing music.
"I value her opinion so much because she's super honest. It's very helpful, and I love people who are honest," Gomez gushed over the Bad Blood singer.
The Cruel Summer crooner also recently returned to her Instagram handle to give a shout-out to Gomez for her newly released music album, I Said I Love You First, with Benny Blanco.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Taylor Swift wrote, "I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD."
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco released their first musical collaborative collection, I Said I Love You First on March 21, 2025.
