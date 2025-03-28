Entertainment

Tom Hardy reveals shocking reason for joining Guy Ritchie’s ‘MobLand’

‘MobLand’ starring Tom Hardy, Pierce Brornan and Helen Mirren is slated to release on March 30, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 28, 2025

Tom Hardy reveals shocking reason for joining Guy Ritchie's 'MobLand'


Tom Hardy has unveiled a surprising reason for joining Guy Ritchie’s upcoming TV series MobLand.

Speaking to Sky News in a new interview, the Legend actor opened up about what made him choose the forthcoming crime series as his next project after Venom: The Last Dance.

In a video shared by the outlet on its Instagram account, the actor shared the shocking reason stating, “I’m old and I’d like to stay somewhere for a bit.”

He continued, “And this was one of the opportunities that came out once I finished doing Venom and it was most exciting and I think also because it’s not just one year, there are a couple of years involved, it’s a long going character and it’s home back in the UK, which is lovely.”

“It covered a lot of basis but also I really enjoyed the script, I enjoyed the characters,” concluded The Bikeriders star.

MobLand revolves around the lives of “The Harrigans, a London crime family, find themselves in a battle with the Stevensons that could end empires and their lives. Harry Da Souza is called upon by the Harrigans to be their "fixer" and to protect their family.”

Besides Tom Hardy, the crime series also stars Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, and Anson Boon.

The show is slated to premiere on March 30, 2025, on Paramount+.

