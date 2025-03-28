Hugh Jackman announces exciting collaboration for new venture

Hugh Jackman has announced an exciting partnership between his new theatrical venture, TOGETHER, and audio storytelling company Audible.
The Deadpool and Wolverine actor took to his Instagram account on Friday to announce the collaboration.
"The Minetta Lane is a gem of a theater with a rich history, and over the past seven years, Audible has re-established it as a crucial center for top-tier productions, and a shining example of off-Broadway excellence," he wrote.
Hugh further noted, "Adding to that their innovative model of producing work on stage and in audio, it was clear to us and director Ian Rickson that launching our first TOGETHER venture with Audible was a perfect match."
Alongside the caption, The Greatest Showman actor shared an aesthetic photo of himself at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York.
Related: Hugh Jackman breaks silence after ‘incredible’ career milestone
He also emphasized the importance of accessibility, announcing that 25% of tickets to every performance will be free to community groups, and another 25% will be available day-of for just $35.
"An unprecedented effort to honor the audience of today while building the audience of tomorrow, by welcoming people who might not otherwise have the opportunity to attend. More information to come!" he added.
This collaboration will bring two fully-produced plays, along with a series of readings, panels, and workshops, to Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City this spring.
Hugh Jackman's new venture will host plays and various theatrical performances in intimate venues across the U.S. and the U.K.
Related: Hugh Jackman reveals big career move amid wedding buzz