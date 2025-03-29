Entertainment

Matthew McConaughey celebrates mom Kay's magazine cover debut at 93

Matthew McConaughey's mom revealed the secret to her youthful energy at 93 in the magazine's recent issue

Matthew McConaughey's mom has graced the cover of Austin Lifestyle magazine at 93 and he can’t stop gushing over it!

The Interstellar actor’s wife Camila Alves McConaughey took to her Instagram on Friday, March 28, to share an adorable video of Matthew, celebrating Kay McConaughey’s magazine cover debut.

In the heartwarming video, Matthew could be heard congratulating his mother on her achievement, while Kay excitedly shows off the magazine cover.

“At 93…. What a joy! in one of our @womenoftoday events me and MaMac did a Surprise Q&A it was so amazing that @simplyjen22 walked up to the stage and asked MaMac if she would be on the cover of @austinlifestylemagazine before she could even finish MaMac said her favorite word “YES!” Camila wrote in the caption, referring to her mother-in-law, fondly known as MaMac by herself and Matthew.

She further added, “Thank you for honoring such a force that she is and you all need to see her pilates photos inside!! I can’t even do half of it!”

In the magazine's recent issue, Matthew McConaughey’s mother revealed the secret to her youthful energy and positivity at 93.

