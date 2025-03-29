Rapper Young Scooter tragically passes away on his 39th birthday  

Entertainment

  March 29, 2025
Young Scooter tragically died on his 39th birthday after succumbing to injuries in an Atlanta hospital.

As reported by People, the Jugg King hitmaker passed away after injuring his leg on a fence as he was running from police on Friday, March 28, 2025.

According to police officials, they responded to a 911 call from a local home at William Nye Drive over a dispute with shots fired and a female being dragged back into the residence.

They further detailed in the press conference that they shifted Young to the local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"When officers arrived a male initially opened the door [then] closed the door in the officers’ faces without communicating," said police.

They additionally mentioned, "When officers located him on the other side of the fence, he appeared to have suffered an injury to his leg. Officers rendered aid, and he was transported to Grady Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased."

As of now, the officials were not able to locate the woman at the residence and they did not find out why Young fled from the location. 

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's representatives have been investigating the body to determine the real cause of Young Scooter's death. 

On the work front, the American rapper released his latest single song, Overseas Juggin, on February 11, 2025.  

