Amazon unveils Nova Act agent as research preview

Nova Act, Amazon's latest AI agent is designed to play a vital role in introducing Alexa+ features

  • April 02, 2025
Amazon has launched Nova Act, a general-purpose AI agent capable of using a web browser to independently perform simple web-based tasks.

Nova Act’s release was observed on the sidelines of the Nova Act software development kit (SDK). 

A toolkit which allows developers to establish AI-centric agent prototypes using the agentic AI model.

Related: Amazon faces major lawsuit for deceptive 'sales' of its own products

Amazon recently developed its AI model at AGI lab in San Francisco.

The Nova Act is designed to play a vital role in introducing Alexa+ features.

Alexa+ is a significant AI upgrade of Amazon’s broadly used voice assistant, Techcrunch reported.

It is pertinent to mention that Amazon considers its latest AI agent as a research preview since it is currently in the early stages of full-fledged, stable development.

Developers who want to build upon the Nova Act research preview can easily access the Nova Act SDK from nova.amazon.com, a website that holds an assortment of other Nova foundation models.

Nova Act is currently accessible to everyone in the U.S. In addition, the latest AI agent is available as a research preview.

Related: Amazon announces changes to Echo voice recording storage 

