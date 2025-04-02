Amazon unveils Nova Act agent as research preview

Amazon has launched Nova Act, a general-purpose AI agent capable of using a web browser to independently perform simple web-based tasks.
Nova Act’s release was observed on the sidelines of the Nova Act software development kit (SDK).
A toolkit which allows developers to establish AI-centric agent prototypes using the agentic AI model.
Amazon recently developed its AI model at AGI lab in San Francisco.
The Nova Act is designed to play a vital role in introducing Alexa+ features.
Alexa+ is a significant AI upgrade of Amazon’s broadly used voice assistant, Techcrunch reported.
It is pertinent to mention that Amazon considers its latest AI agent as a research preview since it is currently in the early stages of full-fledged, stable development.
Developers who want to build upon the Nova Act research preview can easily access the Nova Act SDK from nova.amazon.com, a website that holds an assortment of other Nova foundation models.
Nova Act is currently accessible to everyone in the U.S. In addition, the latest AI agent is available as a research preview.
