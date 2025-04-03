King Charles encouraged to step back from royal duties amid health scare

King Charles is facing growing calls to step back from ‘boring’ royal duties following a reported setback in his cancer treatment.
As per GB News, the British Monarch had faced side effects during his weekly treatment last Thursday.
Royal commentator Ingrid Seward has proposed that the King should focus on the more captivating aspects of his role.
The royal expert said that other members of the royal family could step in to handle the more mundane responsibilities.
"The trouble is, he's been so conditioned to work that I don't think he functions unless he's working," Seward said.
She continued, "When he's not working, he's probably a bit all over the place. He's always working, and it's just not his nature to take an afternoon nap."
"He could just step back from the investitures," she suggested, adding, "I think that would be a good idea, there's the Princess Royal [Charles's sister Anne], Prince Edward could do investitures as well. There's no reason he couldn't."
The commentator discussed the side effects of cancer treatment as it causes extreme fatigue, which made the royal duties challenging for him.
Seward mentioned, "How boring must that be, and I would think that's very exhausting but the only way he could slow down is if someone took over some of his official roles as Monarch."
Notably, amid the health scare, King Charles is set to travel to Italy and spent Friday preparing for the State Visit.
